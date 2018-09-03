UB's Tyree Jackson gets MAC-East Division honor

After throwing a career-best six touchdown passes in a little more than two quarters in the opener against Delaware State, University at Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson was named Mid-American Conference East Division Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Sunday.

Jackson, a junior, became the first in UB history to pass for five touchdowns in a half in the Bulls' 48-10 triumph.

He completed 17 of 27 passes for 189 yards with no interceptions.

It's the third time Jackson has won the award. He did it once in 2016 and once in 2017.

Griffs-Michigan postponed

The Canisius College men's soccer against Michigan in Ann Arbor was postponed Monday due to inclement weather. The match was scheduled for 1 p.m., but was delayed in attempt to let the storm pass. After two hours delay, the teams agreed to postpone the game. No mutually agreeable date to play has been determined. If one cannot be arrange, the game will be cancelled.

Canisius (1-2-0) will return to action at 7 p.m. on Friday at Bucknell.

Luca Pacheco converted a penalty kick in the second overtime to give Niagara (1-3-0) a 2-1 victory at Hartford. Dylan Avila had a first half goal, giving Niagara its first lead of the season.

ECC women win, Daemen falls

In women's soccer, Erie Community College (5-0-0), ranked fifth in the country in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III poll, defeated 10th-ranked, Monroe CC (3-1-0), 2-1, on Monday in Orchard Park. Annliese Ziemann headed in the winner off a corner kick by Jena Schelble in the 47th minute to snap a 1-1 tie. Schelble scored in the first half for the Kats.

Daemen's women's team (1-2-0) led at the half, but Wilmington University scored twice in the second half for a 2-1 nonconference win over the Wildcats in Wilmington, Del. Junior Jamie Boyar (Williamsville North) scored for Daemen, her second of the season.