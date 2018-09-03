UB study: Exercise can help prevent drug abuse relapse

Residents at Turning Point House in the Southtowns who look to end their drug addictions can use a fitness trail, weight room and weekly yoga classes as part of their treatment.

New research suggests that those who do incorporate exercise into their recovery may be on to something.

Panayotis “Peter” Thanos and two colleagues recently released findings from a study that showed rats who exercise are far less likely than sedentary rodents to relapse after taking cocaine for several weeks, being cut off from the drug and then put under stress.

"Many researchers have shown – just like with humans – if you stress an animal after they've been abstinent for a long period of time, they'll relapse,” said Thanos, a senior research scientist with the University at Buffalo Research Institute on Addictions, and Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. He specializes in the study of the dopamine circuitry that influences the risk and reward reasoning in the brain, and how drug abuse, alcoholism and obesity can impact that circuitry. “In this case, the exercise pre-treated animals showed less relapse than non-exercise animals."

Researchers started with rats and an environment that included a small alleyway and two compartments. In one, the animals had access to cocaine; in the other, saline. After six weeks spending 20 minutes daily in those conditions, all the rats showed a preference for the cocaine compartment.

The researchers then removed the animals from that environment for six weeks and split them into two groups. Half were put onto a moving treadmill for one hour, five days a week; the other half sat on the treadmill while it was still.

Afterward, the researchers put the rats under stress – restraining them for about 15 minutes – and returned them to the previous environment in which cocaine was available.

The stressed rats who didn’t exercise showed a preference for the cocaine environment just as high – if not higher – than at the start of the study, Thanos said. The exercisers showed no preference for the cocaine-equipped compartment.

"We didn't have any animals that were outliers in this study," he said.

Exercise, the study concluded, can provide protection to rats returned to conditions similar to those weeks earlier in which cocaine was readily available. The study is part of the Greek-born researcher’s continuing work to determine how drugs and behavior impact dopamine neurochemistry, which influences the reward centers in the brain.

Gabriella Pelosi, a senior counselor at Turning Point House, said she's seen how exercise has helped the men at the residential treatment facility in the town of Eden.

“He's seeing this in rats and I'm seeing it in humans,” Pelosi said. “It's fascinating, the connection you can make. I'm so encouraged by it."

About half of Turning Point residents – who spend up to six months in a bucolic setting – take advantage of a Tuesday yoga class, work out every day or two with weights and on the treadmill in a fitness center alongside the parking lot, and exercise on a trail that snakes through a nearby woodlot.

The residents who exercise generally tend to do better during treatment and afterward, Pelosi said.

"Feel good chemicals," including endorphins and serotonin, which some try to access through alcohol and other drugs, "are released naturally through exercise,” she said. “Exercise serves as a wonderful stress-reduction technique for our residents and is something we encourage.”

Turning Point is one of several residential drug treatment programs run by Buffalo-based Cazenovia Recovery Systems. The agency treats about 1,000 men and women each year with a holistic approach that goes far beyond counseling and drug-related support group meetings.

"We know that recovery is more than putting down drugs or alcohol,” Pelosi said. “It's really about incorporating key elements like good nutrition, daily or weekly exercise, and other coping skills like job readiness and learning finances. Our treatment centers look to encompass all of those elements.

"We want to practice those skills in treatment, so when our clients are reintroduced to the stress of everyday life – or greater stressors that life brings – they're not turning back to drugs and alcohol. That's why this research is so interesting.”

About 17 percent of those treated at Cazenovia Recovery Systems say crack or other forms of cocaine have been their primary drug of choice. Roughly half cite heroin and other painkillers; 30 percent cite alcohol, and about 3 percent list other substances, according to statistics provided by the nonprofit agency.

"We see such a variety of drugs and alcohol abuse,” Pelosi said. “They may have used cocaine in their younger days or now it's alcohol and cocaine. Unfortunately, it doesn't typically seem to be just one substance."

Thanos and his fellow researchers look to repeat the study using other drugs, including alcohol.

"We're currently collecting data on the effects of exercise on the brain's opiate receptors,” he said. “We hope to have results sometime this fall.”

Both he and Pelosi stressed that addiction is a brain disease – one in which some people are more susceptible than others for a variety of reasons that involve genetics and environment.

Pharmaceutical companies have developed new drugs in recent years to blunt the biological impact of addiction, but Thanos and other researchers also want to find non-drug interventions.

“Relapse is part of the disorder, part of the disease,” Thanos said. “If you can look at ways to decrease that vulnerability for relapse, then you're helping."

The New York Research Foundation funded the study, recently published in Behavioural Brain Research. Authors included Thanos; Lisa S. Robison, a former graduate student of Thanos who works in the Department of Neuroscience and Experimental Therapeutics at Albany Medical College; and Luke Alessi, with the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine.

