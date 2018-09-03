Twitter reacts to Nathan Peterman being named Bills' starter
Here is some initial reaction to the Bills' decision to start Nathan Peterman at quarterback for Sunday's season opener:
I might be in the minority but I actually think Peterman is going to play solid football. Watching him during the off season, he’s looked good. Hopefully the OL gets it figured out so he doesn’t get seriously killed out there.
— I Am Legend (@pit27dog) September 3, 2018
Does everyone seem to forget that Peterman started a game AFTER the Chargers game last year?
— Krystle Noel (@KrystleNoel1128) September 3, 2018
If Nathan Peterman doesn’t throw an interception to the ravens I will give everyone who retweets this tweet $10.
— Vlone 🤤 (@VloneBeSnaging) September 3, 2018
Week One: @Ravens defense vs. Bills QB Nathan Peterman pic.twitter.com/4uxmu0M8rc
— Purple Reign Show (@PurpleReignShow) September 3, 2018
I’m ok with starting Peterman...Just hope the OL takes a crash course this week in blocking. Home Opener got way more interesting now!!!! #Bills
— Andrea25 (@aurbinato) September 3, 2018
#BillsMafia if anyone asks me about Nathan Peterman today... pic.twitter.com/UhW94MO2O9
— The Bills Blues (@thebillsblues) September 3, 2018
So its is written.
Nate Peterman is our starting QB #BillsMafia.
All I can say is if you dont believe in Prayer this would be a good time to start.
🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿
— Huggy Bear (@buffdada) September 3, 2018
The #Bills going with Nathan Peterman as their starting QB is a wild decision. He's looked 'good' in camp, and in preseason, but he opens his season against a #Ravens defense that led the league in takeaways last year, and got better over the off-season.
— Chibs 🇮🇪 (@ThisIsChibs) September 3, 2018
Story topics: bills quarterbacks/ Josh Allen/ Nathan Peterman/ twitter
Share this article