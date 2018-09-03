TRYBUS, Carol L. (Baumler)

August 31, 2018 at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Trybus; devoted mother of Linda Paton and Alfred A. (Paula) Trybus; sister of Joan (Dave) Reisig and the late Albert (Yvonne) and Jack (Annette) Baumler; also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.) where prayers will be offered on Thursday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 AM from Christ the King R.C. Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com