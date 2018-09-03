Share this article

Joe Licata, Mitchell Theal and the Timon Tigers fell just short of victory in their season opener. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News file photo)

Timon football battles but comes up just short in season opener

Bishop Timon-St. Jude did whatever it took to give itself a chance at posting a victory but came up just short in dropping a 20-12 decision to visiting U-Prep of Section V at Paul Fitzpatrick Field at Tifft Farm.

The game originally started Saturday night but was suspended due to thunder with 2 minutes, 22 seconds left in the second quarter and the guests leading, 14-6. The teams agreed to finish it Monday afternoon.

Timon’s defense pretty much put the clamps on U-Prep during the restart, as the Rochester school struggled for most of the afternoon to move the ball. One of the lone exceptions came with under 2 minutes left, when the Tigers, who had no timeouts left but trailed by two, let their guests score from the 9 in hopes of stopping the conversion and getting a final possession in an attempt to mount a game-tying drive.

The plan almost worked, but the storybook ending wasn’t in the cards for the Tigers (0-1), as they turned it over on downs with 25 seconds left in U-Prep territory.

Timon, which hasn’t won since Nov. 5, 2016, came close to tying things in the third quarter. After Trai Jenkins forced a fumble recovered by Brandon Laury, the Tigers drove 62 yards for the touchdown. Mitchell Theal threaded the needle on a 17-yard pass into the end zone to Jake Blidy. Timon’s run on the two-point conversion got stuffed. The Tigers also saw a drive stall inside U-Prep’s 30 early in the fourth quarter.

“We have to find a way to put four quarters together, whether that’s over a three-hour span or three-day span,” second-year Timon coach Joe Licata said. “I told the guys afterward there are about five or six plays we’re going to look at on film and kick ourselves over. … That’s usually what determines the outcome of the game.”

Unlike last season, where a young Tigers crew just happy to have enough players to field a varsity team took its lumps, this edition of the team doesn’t want to hear anything about moral victories.

“Guys are mad, and I love that.” Licata. “It means they care. We’re going to be all right. I’m proud of the way these kids battled.”

Alex Reinhardt not only scored a touchdown for Timon but was a force at the middle linebacker position.

Timon hosts Utica Notre Dame at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“I feel like we gave it our all,” Reinhardt said. “It’s the beginning of the season. I feel the next game we’re going to bring it more.”

Miguel Rodriguez – Miguel Rodriguez covers high school sports at The Buffalo News. Since joining The News in 2003, he has also assisted in coverage of boxing, mixed martial arts, the Buffalo Bills, all levels of ice hockey – including two IIHF World Junior Tournaments, and college sports.
