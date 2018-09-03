Swedish industrial conglomerate buys Evans parts maker

A Swedish industrial conglomerate that sells technical components and solutions has acquired a Town of Evans manufacturer of radio-frequency parts.

Stockholm-based Indutrade, which has a history of buying other companies to expand its portfolio, did not say how much it had paid to buy all the assets of TX RX Systems Inc. from Solon, Ohio-based Bird Technologies Group, which has owned it since 1995.

It will become part of Indutrade's Danish subsidiary, Combilent A/S, which operates in the parent company's Measurement and Sensor Technology business, and maintains a "leading position" in Europe in the same market as TX RX.

Founded in 1976, TX RX is a leading maker of parts for radio-based communications systems in the United States, offering a range of combiners, filters and antennas for "professional mobile radio" systems used by police, rescue services, public transport and other public authorities. It employs 56 and generates about $13 million in sales, according to a press release from Indutrade.

"The U.S. PMR market is serviced by regional and local system integrators, and TX RX is a strong brand with a leading position among these customers," said Claus Dall-Hansen, Combilent's CEO.

It was the first company to make fully integrated two-way repeater amplifier systems in the United States, which have since been used in a coal mine and a copper mine, in vehicle tunnels in Taiwan, in nuclear and hydroelectric power plants, in subway systems in France and Venezuela and in commercial high-rise buildings, shopping centers, manufacturing plants and hospitals.

Specific uses include O'Hare International Airport in Chicago and King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia, New York Port Authority facilities, San Francisco's Bay Area Rapid Transit system, Cook County Jail in Illinois and during construction of the English Channel Tunnel or "Chunnel."

As part of the transaction, Combilent USA bought the 11,200-square-foot TXRX manufacturing, warehouse and distribution facility at 8625 Industrial Parkway for $513,000, according to Erie County Clerk records. Constructed in 1980, the one-story building sits on 10.75 acres.

"We are pleased to announce this supplementary acquisition that gives us an important position on the US market. Combined with Combilent's leading position in Europe, it provides good growth opportunities, "says Jonas Halvord, senior vice president of acquisitions and business development at Indutrade.