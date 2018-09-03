Sidelines (Sept. 3): Football polls, Trench Trophy nominees and more

Buffalo News Football Polls

Brackets indicate first-place votes

*–Indicates tie in voting

Large Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points

1 West Seneca West [3] (A) 1-0 89

2 Canisius [6] 1-0 82

3 Williamsville North (AA) 1-0 75

4 Lancaster [1] (AA) 1-0 68

5 South Park (A) 1-0 63

6 St. Joe’s 1-0 36

7 Starpoint (A) 1-0 34

8 West Seneca East (A) 1`-0 32

9 Clarence (AA) 1-0 31

10 Orchard Park (AA) 1-0 29

Others receiving votes: Hutch-Tech (AA) 7, St. Francis 3, Niagara Wheatfield (A) 1.

Pollsters: Mark Adair (WNY Football Weekly), Sean Bruso (Lancaster assistant coach), Sibby Constantino (Trench Trophy), Rick Coburn (Trench Trophy), Dick Gallagher (WNY High School Sports), Tom Langworthy (Jamestown coach), John Lewis (Connolly Cup), Rich Robbins (Canisius coach), Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup).

Small Schools Poll

Rank School (Class) Record Points

1 Cheektowaga [8] (B) 1-0 98

2 Maryvale [2] (B) 1-0 91

3 Southwestern (C) 1-0 60

4 Albion* (B) 1-0 51

4 Lackawanna* (B) 1-0 51

6 Dunkirk (B) 1-0 48

7 Maple Grove (D) 1-0 29

8 Pioneer (B) 1-0 25

9 Wilson (C) 1-0 17

10 Randolph/Frewsburg* (C) 1-0 15

10 Cleveland Hill* (C) 0-1 15

Others receiving votes: Burgard (B) 13, Iroquois (B) 8, Medina (B) 4, Fredonia/Brocton (B) 4, Chautauqua Lake (C) 3, Akron (C) 2, Clymer/Sherman/Panama (D) 1.

Pollsters: Adair, Bruso, Constantino, Gallagher, Lewis, Rodriguez, Sarow, Angelo Sciandra (Tonawanda assistant coach), Ed Sciera (Trench Trophy), Jay Sirianni (Southwestern).

Honor roll

-- The Trench Trophy nominees for this week are as follows.

Andrew Bernard (Randolph/Frewsburg), Stephen Boyd Jr. (Cardinal O’Hara), D.J. Brown (Maple Grove), Syncier Middlebrooks (Maryvale), Lane Patton (Pioneer) and Josh Walter (Williamsville North).

These players now are eligible for induction into the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame and for the top senior two-way lineman of the year during the Trophy’s annual Hall of Fame Induction banquet at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Lancaster Elks Lodge.

-- The Jim Kelly Underclassmen of the Week are Liam Scheuer (West Seneca West) for offense, and Brillance Johnson (Albion) on defense.

-- Here are this week’s Character Athletes of the Week, as sponsored by Cross Training Athletics, Intense Milk, Anthony Baldi and Associates. The honorees, who are selected for setting positive examples in speech conduct, love, faith and integrity of the game, and are Luke Bush (Alden), Finn O’Brien (East Aurora), Tyler Millach (Frontier), Anthony Seifert (Grand Island), Logan Garza (Hamburg), Jeremiah Caviness (Lackawanna), Dillon Giboo (Pioneer), Brendan Gawel (Starpoint), John Doran (Williamsville East), Dylan Mann (Williamsville North), Josh Zielinski (Jamestown) and Shaun Dolac (West Seneca East).