Show me the money: 17 prop bets to consider for the 2018 Bills season

Sports betting hasn’t made its way to New York the way it has other states, so consider the following for entertainment purposes only.

With the start of another NFL season just days away, it’s a popular time for people to get their prop bets in for the year. With that in mind, The Buffalo News has come up with 17 wagers for fans to consider.

To help you make an informed decision, The News has teamed up with Joel Staniszewski. He’s a St. Joe’s and Buffalo State graduate who has lived in Las Vegas for more than 10 years and worked as an oddsmaker, handicapper and casino analyst.

In consultation with Staniszewski, 17 different bets – one for each week of the regular season (or, as Joel suggested, one for each year of the recently ended playoff drought) – have been formed from statistical data and betting trends. Staniszewski has shared his insight on his favorite team, while I’ll add my own take. Feel free to make your own wagers (imagined or otherwise), as well.

1. Over/under 6.5 wins.

Joel’s bet: The over/ under line in books around town is 6 and it's getting hammered on the under. I don't like when sports books put a straight number without the half game because you have your money tied up for months with the possibility of a push. I'm a hopeful Bills fan, but would have to go under.

Jay’s bet: I’m with Joel in taking the under, too. I see this as being a six-win team, so it wouldn’t make sense to take the over. Bills fans should take solace in knowing that I thought the same thing last year and was proven wrong.

2. Over/under wins in the AFC East: 2.5.

Joel: There's two things you can be sure of during football season in Buffalo: It's gonna be cold and we're gonna lose two to the Pats. They being said, I think the Dolphins and Jets are going to be worse than the Bills this year. I'll take the over assuming we split with one and sweep the other.

Jay: Under again. If I’ve got the Bills as a six-win team, at best, I don’t see them coming away with three wins in the division. I agree with Joel that the two games against New England are firmly in my “loss category,” and I would take the Bills to split with both the Jets and Dolphins.

3. More wins in 2018: Cleveland Browns or Buffalo Bills?

Joel: Every year there's a team or two that everyone loves. It's usually the Texans or the Chargers, but this year it's the Browns. They made some good offseason moves and got two picks atop the draft so one would think they'd be better. It's hard to change the mentality of a losing team (just ask the Bills for the last two decades). I think the Bills and Browns are similarly built teams, but the Browns play in a tougher division and should lose more. I'll take the Bills.

Jay: I’ll take the Browns. Tyrod Taylor has more talent around him than he ever had in Buffalo, and he demonstrated for the last three years that he’s capable of guiding to a team to that eight- or nine-win range. If he does that again, that will top my prediction for the Bills.

4. LeSean McCoy rushing yards: over/under 1,138.

Joel: Two years ago at the ripe old age of 33, Frank Gore topped 1,000 yards, although barely. His 1,025 yards was impressive and defied the odds about older backs, but this Bills offensive line looks weak. It's possible McCoy tops 1,000 yards, but 1,138 looks too high. I'll go under.

Jay: I’m also going under. Even though McCoy does not appear to have lost a step at age 30, Father Time is lurking. I’m also worried about the offensive line, as Joel mentioned. McCoy is coming off a career-low 4.0 yards per carry, and the Bills also added Chris Ivory as the No. 2 running back. It’s possible he takes away some of McCoy’s workload as a way to keep both players fresh.

5. Number of games LeSean McCoy will miss because of an NFL suspension. Over/under 0.5.

Joel: “I'm going to say under. If it turns out to be true, then he should definitely be gone, but I can't believe that anyone would be that foolish to coordinate this crime the day before going to court to get her out of his house.”

Jay: I’ll also take the under. The Bills are operating like a team that will have McCoy available all year, provided he stays healthy. Until something changes with the investigation in Georgia, there’s no reason to think McCoy will miss any time.

6. Chris Ivory rushing yards: Over/under 399.5.

Joel: I think he'll be used more than he was last year in Jacksonville. The last five years combined, he's averaged over 700 rushing yards. Although he's also getting up there in age, he's still a good compliment to McCoy. I'll take the over.

Jay: I’m also taking the over. As mentioned above, I expect Ivory to get a decent amount of work as McCoy’s top backup. He was only 18 yards away from hitting the 400-yard mark last year, and that was as a clear third option in Jacksonville. He’ll get more opportunities in Buffalo.

7. Starts made by Josh Allen: Over/under 12.5.

Joel: At the time of writing this, no starting quarterback has been announced. Being at 12.5 would mean Allen is named the starter, Peterman gets injured or is named the starter with an extremely short leash. I'm going to go with the first thought. He has the tools to be a star in this league and protecting a quarterback that you want to lead your team is foolish. Peterman played well this preseason, but he can't throw outside the numbers and I'm afraid he'd revert back to the Chargers game with any sort of pressure. Give me the over.

Jay: I’ll take the under here. In a sense, that’s betting on Peterman winning the job. If that happens, I don’t anticipate the leash being that short. If Allen isn’t named the starter, that means the Bills feel like he needs more development time. I can’t see them rushing Allen into the lineup at the first sign of Peterman struggling.

8. Will Nathan Peterman throw three or more interceptions in a game: Yes +250, No -150.

Joel: I'm going to say no because I think he won't be the starter this year. He can't throw a bunch of picks if he's holding a clipboard!

Jay: I’ll say yes. As mentioned above, if he gets the nod as the starter, he’s going to get a chance to play. He has to prove that he can take much better care of the ball than he did as a rookie.

9. Kelvin Benjamin receiving yards: Over/under 799.5.

Joel: In limited action in the preseason, Benjamin looked like a man playing against children. His size and speed and hands make him a stud waiting to be unleashed. I'm hoping for an over because we've been starved for a 1,000-yard receiver since 2015.

Jay: I’m also taking the over here. Benjamin is clearly the No. 1 target in this offense. As long as he can stay healthy, he’ll be highly motivated to have a big contract year. He needs just 50 yards a game to hit 800, which sounds more than reasonable.

10. Zay Jones receiving yards: Over under 499.5.

Joel: Although he had a great buzz coming out of college, Zay Jones hasn't lived up to the hype in Year One and had an offseason that we'd love to forget. He'd have to be 63 percent better than last year to go over and I don't think that'll happen, especially with uncertainty at quarterback. Give me the under.

Jay: This is a tough one for me. I’m going to take the over based on how Jones has looked in practice. If he can top this number, it will be a good sign for the offense, which has a big need at No. 2 receiver.

11. Bills total offense (yards) NFL finish: Over/under 25.5.

Joel: Hoping for an over. Last year we ranked 29th in total yards with a quarterback who was too cautious with the football. We were a mere 81 yards from being 25th. With (hopefully) a gunslinger at the QB position, we can move up the rankings this year.

Jay: Under. The uncertainty at quarterback, the offensive line that looked woefully inadequate in preseason and the lack of proven weapons at wide receiver add up to an offense that could be the worst in the NFL.

12. Bills total defense (yards) NFL finish: Over/under 10.5.

Joel: The Bills are always that "bend, but don't break" type of defense. Although we were 18th in points allowed, we were 26th in total yards against last year. I can't expect to jump that much up the rankings from last year, so I'll go with the under.”

Jay: I’m also taking the under. The run defense should be better with the additions of Star Lotulelei and Tremaine Edmunds. I’m expecting them to be in the middle of the pack in yards allowed, an improvement over last year, but not quite a top-10 defense.

13. Total team interceptions: Over/under 19.5.

Joel: There were only three teams that went over that number last year and none the year before that. I'm more worried about our run defense than our pass defense, so I don't expect the secondary to have as many opportunities. I'll go under.

Jay: Over. Tre’Davious White said the starting secondary has a goal of getting 20 interceptions on their own. Even if they fall short by a few, that would mean the entire rest of the defense would only have to come up with four or five interceptions. That’s reasonable.

14. Total sacks for: Over/under 29.5. Total sacks allowed: Over/under 44.5.

Joel: I'm worried about both of our lines this year. The defense has recorded 21, 39 and 27 sacks the past three years. We've had quite an elusive quarterback the last three seasons and the lowest number of sacks over that time has been 42. With the O-line looking like Swiss cheese, I think we go over that number.

Jay: I’ll take the over for and under against. The addition of Trent Murphy (more on him in a second) should boost the pass rush, and Star Lotulelei’s presence could free up other rusher. Offensively, if Peterman starts, he gets the ball out of his hands quick. That’s why I could see the sack numbers going down even though the offensive line is worse and the quarterback isn’t as elusive as Tyrod Taylor

15. Number of games started by Vontae Davis and Trent Murphy (each): Over/under 9.5.

Joel: Ugh. This one is tough. Two of our big offseason signings have been either injured or invisible. This doesn't look good for our front office. If we're combining those two, I'd go over. If they both have to start 9.5 games each, I'll go under.

Jay: I’m going over on each. I believe Davis will hold off Phillip Gaines to start. To his credit, he looks healthy, although there is understandable concern about what looks like some obvious rust in the preseason. With Murphy, the good news is his groin injury happened early enough in training camp that he should have sufficient time to heal. Truthfully, though, I’d probably stay away from this, because it’s too tough to call.

16. Defensive and/or special teams touchdowns scored: Over/under 4.5.

Joel: With the kickoff becoming obsolete in the NFL, that eliminates one opportunity for a special-teams score. Although our defense is opportunistic, we don't get into the end zone that much. I'll take the under.

Jay: I’m going with the over. There were three defensive touchdowns last season. I’m betting the team can increase that by one, and add a return touchdown on special teams – something that didn’t happen last year.

17. Jerry Hughes personal fouls: Over/under 3.5.

Joel: I don't even have to look at stats to make this bet. He's a hot head who can't seem to keep his emotions in check. When you add in the new tackling rules, he's guaranteed to get a few-too-many 15-yarders and no coaching staff we've had has done anything to curb this. Give me the over.

Jay: Agree with Joel again – over. With Hughes, the Bills have just accepted that he’s going to lose his cool from time to time.