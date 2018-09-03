Schumer joins those endorsing Andrew Cuomo's re-election bid

Chalk up another endorsement for New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's re-election bid, as the state's senior U.S. senator added his name and political heft to the growing list.

In backing Cuomo for another term, Sen. Charles E. Schumer, also the Senate Minority Leader, cited the governor's "deep record of meaningful, progressive accomplishment – something he will only continue to enhance going forward."

Schumer also called Cuomo "a stalwart fighting against Donald Trump's dangerous and damaging agenda" and said the deep-blue state "needs Andrew Cuomo's proven, experienced leadership more than ever before."

Cuomo has already been endorsed by the state's other U.S. senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, as well as by former Vice President Joseph Biden and former Secretary of State and U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton.

"We’re going to be a one-two punch: Sen. Schumer in Washington fighting federal government, and I’m going to be doing it here from New York because the Trump Administration has declared New York as an enemy," Cuomo said. "So having his support, working together as colleagues — that's what it is going to take."