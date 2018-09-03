Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 3, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author Malcolm Gladwell, born on this date in 1963, “There can be as much value in the blink of an eye as in months of rational analysis.”

OFF AND RUNNING – A new season begins Tuesday for the weekly IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series in the Ring of Knowledge on the main floor of the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. It’s sponsored by the Center for the Study of Art, Architecture, History & Nature.

The program on “The Arts and Creativity” opens at noon with a Great Courses video on “The World’s Greatest Paintings.” Following at 12:30 p.m. is a speaker, Chris Catanzaro, project manager for the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. Admission is free. You can bring a lunch or purchase one at the library’s Fables Cafe.

REACH OUT – The World Heritage Organization YES program is looking for a host family for the coming school year for an exchange student, a 15-year-old girl from Liberia who is legally blind. Ideally, the host family should live in the North Tonawanda school district and be able to host the girl through next June. For more info, call 330-360-6144 or visit WHHosts.com.

LOTS TO LEARN – Walk-in registration begins Tuesday for the Niagara Wheatfield Central School District’s Community Education program at the school, 5700 West St., Sanborn. Classes begin Sept. 17 and run through Dec. 21.

In addition to classes in yoga, Zumba, sewing, painting, music and genealogy, selections include “An Overview of Solar Energy” with engineer Dave Kostick, an introduction to American Sign Language and a one-day session on “Child and Babysitting Training for Teens.”

Brochures are available at the school, in local libraries, by calling 215-3034 or by visiting the Community Education page at nwcsd.org.

REUNION ALERT – The Maryvale High School Class of 1978 is issuing a last call for classmates to come to their 40th reunion from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Tickets are available online by searching for Maryvale High School at eventbrite.com. For other info, email 40MHS1978@gmail.com.

STILL THE BEST – The American Legion Band of the Tonawandas, directed by Michael Shaw, has added another honor to its long list of awards. It is the winner of the 2018 American Legion National Band Contest, which took place Aug. 25 at the Legion’s national convention in Minneapolis, Minn.

Among the selections the band performed was “Lexicon of the Gods” by Rossano Galante, a Buffalo native and University at Buffalo grad now living in California, where he composes for film and orchestra. It is the band’s 21st national championship.

