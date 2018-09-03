Share this article

Bills to work out free-agent QB Paxton Lynch

Published

The Buffalo Bills on Tuesday will be the first team to work out quarterback Paxton Lynch since his release Sunday from the Denver Broncos, The Buffalo News confirmed.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media first reported the story.

Lynch, the Broncos' first-round draft pick from Memphis in 2016, was waived after the Broncos acquired quarterback Kevin Hogan. No team submitted a claim for him, thus making him a free agent.

Lynch, who had been demoted to third string behind Western New York native Chad Kelly, made only four starts for the Broncos, throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Vic Carucci – Vic Carucci covers the Bills and NFL for The News. With four decades of experience as a pro football writer and broadcaster, he is a co-host on SiriusXM NFL Radio and a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector. Vic has authored 10 books about football (including multiple New York Times best-sellers) and is a past president of the Professional Football Writers of America.
