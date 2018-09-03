Bills to work out free-agent QB Paxton Lynch

The Buffalo Bills on Tuesday will be the first team to work out quarterback Paxton Lynch since his release Sunday from the Denver Broncos, The Buffalo News confirmed.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media first reported the story.

Lynch, the Broncos' first-round draft pick from Memphis in 2016, was waived after the Broncos acquired quarterback Kevin Hogan. No team submitted a claim for him, thus making him a free agent.

Lynch, who had been demoted to third string behind Western New York native Chad Kelly, made only four starts for the Broncos, throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions.