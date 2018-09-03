PRZYBYLA, Marion B.

PRZYBYLA - Marion B. August 31, 2018. Husband of the late Rita (nee Popielarz); dear father of Catherine (David) Grana, Patricia (Thomas) Bruce, Ann Marie, and Teresa (Timothy) Biehler; loving grandfather of Melissa, Daniel, Sara, Anthony, Julia, and Lily; great-grandfather of Samantha and Hudson; brother of Frances Gardner, Paulette (Vincent) Tabone, and the late Janet (John) Bycina; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish 10 French Rd., Depew, Friday at 9:30AM. No prior visitation. Marion was a member of the Knights Of Columbus Father Justin Council, a retired Buffalo police officer, and a Marine Corps Korean War veteran. Donations to the SPCA appreciated. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com