Pizza deliveryman robbed at gunpoint on Carl Street

A man delivering pizza and wings Sunday night on Carl Street was robbed at gunpoint by three assailants, according to a Buffalo police report.

The robbery happened at 9:17 p.m. on Carl, between Northland Avenue and Scajaquada Street. A robber armed with a black handgun took the deliveryman's food while another robber emptied his pockets, according to the report.

The robber holding the gun then told the deliveryman to get back in his vehicle and slowly pull away. The robber warned the man that if he sped off, "we're shooting," the victim told police.