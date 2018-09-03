PIETROCARLO, Robert

PIETROCARLO - Robert Of Hamburg, NY, September 2, 2018. Beloved husband of Barbara A.(nee Kearbeline) Pietrocarlo; loving father of Karen Kryszak (Darrell Horton), Robin (Ken) Augustyniak and Robert (Kim) Pietrocarlo; cherished grandpa of Nicholas (Ashley) Augustyniak, Lindsay (Brian) Grove, Erika Augustyniak (Jon Marsillo), Kelsey Kryszak and Quinn and Cole Pietrocarlo; great-grandfather of Greyson Augustyniak; father-in-law of Jeff Kryszak; son of the late Fermino and Loretta Pietrocarlo; dear brother of James (late Nancy) Pietrocarlo, Gloria (Mark) Thomas, and Sandra (Cliff) Harrigar; brother-in-law of Beverly (late Karl) Zollitsch; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 3-8 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday morning at 10 o'clock at St. John Paul II Parish, 2052 Lakeview Rd. Lake View, NY (please assemble at the church). Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com