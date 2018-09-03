Caught spray-painting building, two charged with drug possession

A Hamburg man and a Buffalo woman were charged early Sunday morning with drug possession after an officer found them vandalizing a building on Forest Avenue, according to a Buffalo police report.

The officer reported finding Mason J. Gechell, 22, and Ashley E. Dils, 21, spray-painting an exterior wall of 459 Forest, between Richmond and Tremont avenues, just before 4:30 a.m. Gechell had cocaine, ecstasy and hash oil, while Dils had a spoon with cocaine on it, police said.

Gechell was charged with second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of governmental administration. Dils was charged with of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Each was charged with possession of a graffiti instrument and making graffiti.