Owner cleans up third of five 'zombie' gas stations in Erie County

United Refining Co. has cleaned up the third of its five vacant former gas station sites in Erie County that critics had blasted as "zombie" properties.

The company, which operates the Red Apple and Kwik Fill chains and is owned by billionaire John Catsimatidis Sr., most recently remade a vacant lot at 1135 Ridge Road in Lackawanna.

United Refining said it spent $14,338 over the past year on the property, the site of a former Red Apple. That investment included ground leveling, clearing weeds and brush, adding soil, planting grass, lawn mowing and snow removal.

United Refining previously improved the appearance of its lots at 161 Grant St. on Buffalo's West Side and at 422 Ontario St. in Riverside. The company has not addressed its vacant former gas stations in Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda.