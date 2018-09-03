OLIVERI, Mary (Testa)

September 2, 2018, age 90; beloved wife of the late Martin Oliveri; devoted mother of Patricia (late Gerald) Wilke, Louis (Anne) Oliveri, Richard (Paula) Oliveri, and the late Martin Oliveri, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Gerald (Carol) Wilke, Mary Louise Wilke, Martin Wilke, Louis, Jr. (Carolyn) Oliveri, Lisa (Tony Goupil) Oliveri, Martin (Maria) Oliveri, Richard Oliveri II, Cassondra (Ryan) Dean, Matthew Attfield, and Caitlin Attfield; cherished great-grandmother of Gerald III, Martin, Christian, Alexander, Nicholas, Anthony, Christine, Katherine, Nicholas, Michael, Daniel, and Logan; great-great-grandmother of Walter and Caden; dear sister of the late Angela Sandusky, John Testa, Catherine Totaro, Michael, Benny, and Joseph Testa; also survived by two sisters-in-law Eleanor Bullard and Bridget Oliveri, many loving nieces and nephews, and her devoted grand-puppy Cody. The family will be present to receive friends on Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 9:30 AM from St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, NY (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, a donation in Mary's memory may be made to the charity of your choice. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the Wheatfield Commons and Niagara Hospice for all of the love and care they extended to Mary. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com