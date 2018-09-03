Thunderstorm sweeps through Niagara County, taking down power and trees

A severe thunderstorm created some havoc with fallen trees and electrical wires in Niagara County on Sunday afternoon, resulting in about 850 customers losing power.

The 45-minute storm brought 54 mph winds and heavy rain that began in the western part of the county at 2:30 p.m. and exited the eastern end around 3:15 p.m.

The thunderstorm's effects most strongly affected Lewiston, Lockport, Middleport, Newfane and Wilson.

"It was pretty bad," said Domenick Graziani, National Grid spokesman. "There are tree limbs down, wires down and even some poles down. Right now the crews are out assessing conditions and responding to 911 calls."

Graziani said National Grid hoped to have electricity restored by mid-evening Monday.