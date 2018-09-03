Mark Gaughan's hot read: Let Peterman navigate brutal opening stretch

If you want to be hot and bothered about the fact Josh Allen isn’t starting the season opener in Baltimore, have at it.

I understand. Allen gets our heart beating faster. Allen makes us sit up a little straighter in our seats. Nathan Peterman doesn’t do any of that. Peterman is only keeping the starting seat warm.

Yet this is another example of the McBeane Regime doing the logical thing, both short-term and long-term. It's not operating from the heart and gut like the former regime.

Starting Peterman makes sense for the short-term because of the first month of the Bills’ schedule. Week 1 is a winnable game in Baltimore, yes, but the Ravens’ defense is legitimate. It ranked sixth in points allowed last year and might be better this year. Week 2 brings one of the top three best outside edge-rushing tandems in the NFL (Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram) with a Chargers defense that ranked third in points allowed and fifth in sacks. Week 3 is at the No. 1 defense in Minnesota. Aside from the Patriots’ games, that’s the No. 1 "cover-your-eyes game" on the Bills’ schedule.

To be kind, we’re not sure what kind of blocking the Bills’ quarterback is going to get to start the season.

You could argue that Allen is more elusive than Peterman and is more likely to keep drives alive by eluding pressure with his legs. This is true.

You could argue that if Allen is going to be great, he needs to play. This is generally true. Peyton Manning, for one, is a strong advocate for playing a top rookie QB from the start. The only two recent, true red-shirt QBs in the NFL have been Jake Locker (a bust) in 2011 and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (last year). But Allen will not be a red-shirt this season.

You could argue that not too many young QBs really were hurt by being shell-shocked and beaten to a pulp early in their careers. Jim Plunkett, Todd Blackledge (we’re going way back) and David Carr come to mind.

Allen will be on the field fairly soon. Week 4 at home against Tennessee looks like a good spot (not that the Titans’ defense is soft, either). The Bills’ schedule gets easier as the season goes on. But the start is hard. If the Bills’ offense isn’t in the bottom six in the NFL after three weeks, no matter who plays QB, it will be a surprise.

Let Peterman navigate the rugged first three or four weeks and see where the offense stands. And don’t worry, Allen will be starting soon enough.