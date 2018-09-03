KRUK, Violet M. (Kolakowski)

Aged 94, late of Honeoye Falls, New York. She was born in Depew, New York in 1924 and died on the 31st day of August, 2018. Known to her family and many others as "Immy." Loving mother and grandmother of Stephen (Theresa) Kruk and their children; Katharine Kruk (husband Brian Spindler) and Anne Kruk, and Timothy (Julie) Kruk and their children John Kruk and Kelly Kruk. She was the last surviving family member of her parents Ignatius and Catherine Kolakowski, and of siblings Anna (Daniel) Idzik, Jean (Stanley) Lopian, Lucy (Narcy) Czajka, Rita Cole and Elinor Jankowski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Violet was predeceased by her husband, John J. Kruk, in 1967. After raising her sons, she moved to Honeoye Falls to help raise her granddaughters Kate and Anne. Her life was devoted to the care of others. She was the best mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and will be forever missed. At her request, there will be no prior visitation. Violet's funeral mass will be celebrated on SATURDAY, September 8th at 11 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 1985 Lake Avenue, Lima, New York 14485. She will be laid to rest in the family plot at St. Augustine's Cemetery in Lancaster, New York. To light a candle in remembrance of Violet, please visit www.mertonkaysfuneralhome.com