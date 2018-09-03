Jim Kelly to have next phase of surgery Tuesday
Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly is in New York for the next phase of his reconstruction surgery, set for Tuesday morning.
Kelly is expected to have permanent dentures inserted. He had a procedure in late June to add tissue to his upper jaw to prepare for the dentures.
Kelly underwent 12 hours of surgery March 28 in New York for the reconstruction of his upper jaw and the removal of a cancer cell on the right side of his upper jaw. It was his second recurrence of cancer since 2013, when he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in his jaw.
What you do when you’re in NYC and have to get up at 5am for surgery. Your prayers have carried us thus far. Thank you! Tomorrow is another procedure in the process of completing Jim’s oral reconstruction. Honestly, I don’t know how he does it other than the grace of God and the prayers of so many. And of course being “Kelly Tough”. I will be doing a lot of praying tomorrow as I wait for Jim to come out of recovery. If there’s anything you’d like me to pray for you about, please share below. To God be the Glory! P.S. Jim’s face 😂❤️
