Jim Kelly to have next phase of surgery Tuesday

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly is in New York for the next phase of his reconstruction surgery, set for Tuesday morning.

Kelly is expected to have permanent dentures inserted. He had a procedure in late June to add tissue to his upper jaw to prepare for the dentures.

Kelly underwent 12 hours of surgery March 28 in New York for the reconstruction of his upper jaw and the removal of a cancer cell on the right side of his upper jaw. It was his second recurrence of cancer since 2013, when he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in his jaw.