IZSAK - Rae Of Williamsville, NY, on September 1, 2018. Beloved wife of Edward Izsak. Mother of the late Michael (Rebecca) Izsak and Robin Izsak (Raymond Tseng). Grandmother of Mikey and Simone Tseng. Sister of Dr. Sherman (Ruthie) Spatz. Aunt of Dr. William Spatz and Abby Spatz. Funeral Services will be held at Machsikei Hadas Cemetery, 904 Geyer Rd., Pittsburgh, PA, on Tuesday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rae's memory to be made to Hospice Buffalo. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com Arrangements entrusted to AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC. (716-636-4174).