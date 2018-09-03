Hamburg man charged with aggravated DWI in Boston

A Hamburg man is due in court later this month on a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated, state police said Monday.

Bryan C. Reska, 34, was pulled over at 5:20 a.m. Friday on Boston State Road in the Town of Boston. Reska failed field sobriety tests and registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.22 percent, nearly three times the legal limit, police said.

In addition to the aggravated DWI charge, he was also issued a ticket for failure to keep right. He's scheduled to appear in Boston Town Court on Sept. 17.