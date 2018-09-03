BuffaloNews.com
Buffalo's annual Labor Day Parade
Richard Allein from American Legion Post 64 throws candy to kids during the annual Labor Day Parade on Abbott Road in South Buffalo on Monday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard waves to the crowds.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Johnpaul Marinaccio hands some candy to Giavanna White.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Kevin Lange, part of the American Legion Post 64 color guard, gives a smile as he marches during the annual Labor Day Parade.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Demea Young grabs candy thrown to her.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Rafael Estrada gets some help from his daughter Veronica throwing candy during the annual Labor Day Parade.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Evan Chamberlain, 4, walks with Scott Lohouse and the UAW workers.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bronson LaFalce stays hydrated marching in the annual Labor Day Parade.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Common Council President Darius Prigeon waves as he marches.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Congressional candidate Nathan McMurray shakes people's hands as he marches.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ezilys Torres waves a sign as she marches in the annual Labor Day Parade.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bella Babbitt, left, and Olivia Deberta ride on a float.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Patti and Blane Rogowski march with the United Steel Workers.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bill McIvor throws candy to kids as he marches with the United Steel Workers.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Paul and Dawn Lang, along with their dog Izzy, sit in their driveway watching the annual Labor Day Parade.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Nathan Smith gets some sweet treats.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Brian Hannold runs back to his seat after grabbing a piece of candy.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
People cheer on the marchers from their porch.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Sophia Bayron rides on a CSEA float.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Fred Collins marches with CSEA Local 815.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Members of OPEIU Local 153 march during the annual Labor Day Parade.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
