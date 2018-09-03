FORSTER, Nancy C. (Jung (Schulz))

Of Amherst, entered into rest August 30, 2018; beloved wife of the late Terrance Forster; devoted mother of Stephen (Sharon) Schulz and Susan Schulz; cherished grandmother of Stephen and Christopher Schulz; loving daughter of the late Louis and Ida Jung; dear sister of Ronald Jung, Shirley (Ronald) Nowak, the late Lewis "Skip" (Dawn) Jung and the late Robert Jung; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (September 8), from 1-3 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com