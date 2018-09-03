Fall Out Boy shows it’s still ready to take on the world

Punk-pop bands, they grow up so quickly.

At the ripe age of 17, with more than a few temper-tantrums under their belt, Fall Out Boy have certainly matured. Their headlining set at KeyBank Center on Sunday night proved that much -- they’re fair, kind, peace-motivating superstars who must, still, scream and shake at life’s disappointments and the world’s misfortunes.

Like many 17-year-olds, they’re fiercely independent, a little reckless, pretty opinionated, and ready to take on the world.

Some of them are pushing 40, a mix of rambunctious and vanilla. Their Mania Tour stop came laden in pyrotechnics, silly character-driven videos, and two-dozen career-spanning songs, many of which are more comfortable in pop-dance territory. “Angry disco” sounds about right.

The show opened with a tame track from the band's “Folie a Deux” album, “Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes,” during which bassist Pete Wentz, lead singer Patrick Stump, lead guitarist Trohman, and drummer Andy Hurley rose from the empty stage, backlit by a stage-spanning screen.

It could have been a bigger, flashier opening, but their second song -- The Phoenix -- picked up the slack. Flanked by dragon-level flames thrown from the floor, in purple, green and orange hues, Wentz added the strange, extra flair flames shooting from his bass.

Though Stump leads the band with virtuoistic vocals and plenty of stamina, Wentz is the the fan’s adopted front man. He carries the swagger. He’s their limelight. But a flame-throwing bass god, he is not. Still, they had fun.

A song somehow called “Stay Frosty Royal Milk Tea” came with a clever video backdrop that finally resurrected the animatronic animal band from family entertainment venue Major Magic’s. Another bit with talking stuffed llamas was funny even if it made zero sense.

Stump led a convincing “Young and Menace” on solo piano, and Hurley offered a short drum solo from the end of the runway, atop a video-lined platform that rose in the air.

“Dance, Dance,” “I Don’t Care,” “Thnks fr th Mmrs” and a cinematic “Uma Thurman” filled in the set with plenty of movement and dance-floor fun. “This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race” summoned great crowd participation from an adoring fanbase.

A left turn from opening band Machine Gun Kelly, an Eminem wannabe who spent lots of time inviting adoration and exalting himself. “I am the golden god,” he repeated. Yeah, OK.

Local metal favorites Every Time I Die warmed the crowd with an earnest set that drew well-earned praise. The guys tore through nine songs from five albums, including three from their latest 2016's "Low Teens." They were the hardest (and hardest working) act in an evening that, like ice cream on a muggy late-summer night, melted way too fast.

Fall out Boy with Machine Gun Kelly and Every Time I Die, Sept. 2 at KeyBank Center.