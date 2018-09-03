DAWSON, John David

DAWSON - John David Of Pineville, LA formerly of the Buffalo area passed into his next adventure August 26, 2018 at age 47. Father of Anthony Dawson and Jacob Huen; son of James P. (Judith) Dawson and the late Mary Ann Dawson; brother of Steven (Vanessa), Michaelene (Chris) and Amanda; uncle of Sam, Amaya and Marrianna; nephew of Carlos (Nancy) Bilbao, John M. (Terry) Dawson and the late Steven (Linda) Bilbao; grandson of the late John and Frances Magro, John F. Dawson and Elda Beeman. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday, September 6, from 1-3 and 6-8 PM at the Addison Funeral Home Inc., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 7, at 10 AM in Most Precious Blood Church, Angola, NY. Memorials may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215