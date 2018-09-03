Club record 11-game losing streak leaves Bisons in last place

The Buffalo Bisons' plunge to the bottom of the International League standings was so fast and complete, nobody could see it coming.

After winning 13 of 19 games, one their most successful stretches of the season, the Bisons lost their last 11 games, a franchise record in the modern era.

Already assured of last place in the six-team North Division of the IL. Buffalo finished with the worst record of all 14 teams in the league by losing their season finale, 2-0, to the Syracuse Chiefs on Monday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

The Bisons finished (61-77, .442 percentage), remaining behind Louisville (61-76, .445) for the dubious distinction. It's the first time Buffalo finished with the league's worst record since the 2009 Bisons ended up 67-76 in the first year of their affiliation with the New York. Also the last time the Bisons finished sixth in the division was 2012 (67-76), the final year with the Mets.

The brightest moments in Buffalo's 2018 season was the arrival of teen-age phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Unfortunately, he provided the final dark moment of a disappointing season when he grounded into a game-ending double play on Monday with the tying runs on base in the ninth inning.

Points of Interest: The Bisons were shut out on three hits by four Syracuse pitchers, Guerrero lined a double to left with two out in the first, but Buffalo did not hit safely again until Dalton Pompey and Richard Urena had back to back singles with one out in the ninth, setting the stage for Guerrero's 6-4-3 DP. The Herd had only one other baserunner Pompey walked with two out in the sixth. ... Chiefs starter Kyle McGowin (3-2) retired 15 of the 16 batters he faced. Three Chiefs relievers combined for four scoreless innings after that. It was the 13th time Buffalo was shut out this season. ... Syracuse took the lead when Chris Dominguez led off the third against Herd starter Shawn Morimando with a home run to center. A double by Victor Robles and a single by Matt Reynolds brought home the other run for the Chiefs in the third.

Noteworthy: In four starts with the Bisons, Morimando, a Canandaigua native, pitched 20 innings. He allowed 11 runs, including five homers. He walked only one. ... Guerrero finished with a .336 batting average in his time with the Bisons. ... Tim Lopes (.277) ended up the Bisons leadere in batting average. Other leaders: hits, Rowdy Tellez (106), runs, Anthony Alford (52), home runs, Tellez 13, RBIs, Danny Jansen (58), stolen bases, Roemon Fields (25). Sean Reid-Foley led the pitchers with seven wins. 98 strikeouts and nine quality starts. Tim Rowley topped the pitchers in total innings (101.0) and earned-run average (3.30). Justin Shafer led in saves with 15.

Next: The 2019 season opener will be April 4 against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which wrapped up the wild-card berth in the IL playoffs on Sunday. It will be the fourth straight trip to the postseason for the New York Yankees affiliate. Buffalo went 1-12 after taking three of four from the RailRiders at Coca-Cola Field in August. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went 7-4 after leaving Buffalo.