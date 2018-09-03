Cindy Lou's offers housemade pie, family favorites in Cheektowaga

Experienced family restaurant operators have taken over the former Train Stop on Harlem Road and opened Cindy Lou’s.

The place, at 1061 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga, is named after owners Cindy and Lou Dimitrievski. It opened in late August.

The couple operated the Victoria Square restaurant in Lackawanna for 35 years, Cindy Dimitrievski said.

After closing Victoria Square, “I worked a couple of places, and I missed being in business for myself,” she said.

Cindy Lou’s is similar, “a little family diner with home-cooked specials” and housemade pie.

Breakfast offerings ($5-$8) include pancakes, French toast and omelets. Lunch and dinner ($5-13) include barbecue chicken and Italian sausage sandwiches, beef and chicken souvlaki, and beer-battered fish fries.

Cindy Dimitrievski makes Cindy Lou’s pies ($4.29 a slice). Her favorite might be the chocolate peanut butter, but she also offers a banana split pie with pineapple, strawberries, bananas and cream cheese.

If you liked Victoria Square, she said, chances are you’ll enjoy their new place.

Hours: 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 821-0002.

