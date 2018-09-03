Buffalo wedding crashers use pepper spray in attack on bride, guests

Six uninvited female guests entered the Polish Cadets hall on Grant Street during a wedding reception last week and fought with the bride and other guests, according to a Buffalo police report.

The women used pepper spray during the Thursday night attack, and each woman was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, harassment, conspiracy and unlawfully possessing a noxious substance, according to the report.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. in the hall on Grant near Amherst Street.

Those charged were Tiara M. Clemons, 21, of Landon Street; Latifka Hyshaw, 24, of Koons Avenue; Latika R. Hyshaw, 24, of Appenheimer Avenue; Aljah Johnson, 21, of Appenheimer Avenue; Raynekqua T. Johnson, 22, of Wyoming Avenue; and Bonita T. McCain, 26, of Riley Street.

The police report did not indicate whether anyone was injured.