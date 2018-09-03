[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills get back to work to begin Week 1

The Bills' work week begins on Labor Day. Sean McDermott will meet the media at 11:30 a.m. before the team's noon practice. Will he name a starting quarterback? We'll have updates at BNBlitz.com.

This will be the Bills' first practice since cutting down to a 53-man roster, trading AJ McCarron to Oakland, claiming cornerback Ryan Lewis and punter Corey Bojorquez off waivers, and signing eight to the practice squad.

With the addition of Bojorquez, Buffalo released Colton Schmidt, the team's punter for the past four seasons.

Dan Fouts sees Josh Allen as "perfect fit" for Buffalo: The Hall of Famer quarterback and CBS game analyst told Vic Carucci that the Bills' rookie matches "the prototype — the strong arm, tight spirals that can cut through that wind," in Western New York. Allen, Fouts added, "knows all about wind because the wind blows in Wyoming."

Inside the Bills: Start of high school football stirs "Friday Night Lights" memories for players. "It puts things in perspective,” Micah Hyde said to Jay Skurski. “It makes you cherish the moment we're in right now. When you're in high school, you just dreamed of a chance to go to the NFL. It's a humbling memory and makes you cherish what you have now.”

By the numbers: The Bills will have a staggering $53.9 million in dead money on their salary cap this season, but have added an extra fifth-round pick to their asset portfolio.

What the national media is saying: With the start of the season approaching, here are six projections from national outlets on the Bills.

