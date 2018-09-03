Bills add two linemen to complete practice squad

The Bills added two players Monday to complete their practice squad – guard Ruben Holcomb and defensive tackle Robert Thomas.

Holcomb, who is 6-4 and 309 pounds, had spent the spring and summer with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing as an undrafted free agent. Holcomb is a University of Indianapolis product who was named a Division II All-American last fall.

Thomas, a 6-1, 316-pound nose tackle, was among the final cuts of the New York Giants after a productive summer. The Bills will be Thomas' seventh organization since he was signed as an undrafted free agent by Washington in 2014.

His cut drew the attention of veteran Damon Harrison Sr.