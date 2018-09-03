Another Voice: Too many unknowns to legalize pot in New York

By Robin Mann

When someone brings up the topic of legalization of recreational marijuana in New York, people are quick to offer their thoughts. While opinions are important, early research from Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Alaska and Washington, D.C., provides fact-based information to consider when measuring the potential impact of legalization in New York.

In October of this year, Canada’s recreational legalization law will take effect. Living on its border, will people be aware that they can’t travel internationally, or even across state lines, while they possess marijuana? Will we see an increase in young people visiting emergency departments after they have consumed too much marijuana, as is the case in other states?

Looking at the major issue of traffic accidents and fatalities related to recreational marijuana, we know definitively that THC affects motor function and reaction times. What is difficult to pinpoint is the percentage of motor vehicle accidents related to marijuana alone and the percentage related to marijuana combined with another risk factor. While there is a Breathalyzer-like device for marijuana being used in other countries, it is still being tested in the United States.

Even if we did have that technology readily available, standards would need to be set to measure the level of impairment, similar to those of a DWI. The problem is that there are so many discrepancies in how marijuana affects one person in comparison to another.

We also need to remember that regardless of legality, the way children and teens perceive marijuana affects their likelihood to use it. With marijuana becoming legal recreationally in other states and for medical purposes in New York, young people are becoming increasingly confused about its safety. Knowing that the brain isn’t fully developed until a person is at least in their mid-20s, we need to keep young people informed about the potential negative effects that marijuana and THC could have on their memory, cognition and ability to make decisions.

The fact that we use the term “marijuana” to describe both medical and recreational products exacerbates confusion about its safety. There needs to be some differentiation in the language to make it clear that they are not the same before making any moves toward recreational legalization. Many people, teens especially, don’t even realize that medical marijuana is not available in a smokable form in New York.

For everything we don’t know about legalization of recreational marijuana, what we do know is that with any decision comes consequences, whether they are anticipated or not. Although not every consequence is negative, we need to weigh the pros and cons backed by facts, not subjective opinions.

Robin Mann is executive director of the Erie County Council for the Prevention of Alcohol and Substance Abuse.