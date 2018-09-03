Annual Civil War re-enactment coming up in Angelica

Cannons and muskets will be out in full force for the annual Civil War Reenactment in Angelica on Sept. 22 and 23.

The Blue vs. Gray event will feature the "Battle of Gettysburg, First Day," with Col. Tom Vossler offering presentations of the battles on historic Main Street.

A re-creation of the Richmond Bread Riot — an uprising of women in Richmond, Va., over inflation and food shortages — and the Gettysburg Address by former President Abraham Lincoln are other highlights.

Food offerings will include a chicken barbecue, corn on the cob, ice cream, gravy and biscuits, Belgian waffles with strawberries, beef on weck, pulled pork, salt potatoes and an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast Sunday.

For more information, go to 136thny.com.