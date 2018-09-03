Aaron Chase tackles News Football Player of the Week honor

Starpoint quarterback Aaron Chase has been selected as the Buffalo News Player of the Week for Week One.

Chase guided the Spartans to a 35-14 season-opening victory on the road over former division rival Grand Island at Gene Masters Field. Chase set the school record for passing yards in a game with 419. He also threw four touchdowns to highlight a 20-for-36 effort and kicked five extra points.

The Buffalo News Player of the Week is selected off the list of that week’s Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports top performers.

The other Connolly Cup/ADPRO Week One top performers are Timothy Longwell (Akron), Trey Sauerland (Chautauqua Lake/Westfield), Tamell Bess (Cheektowaga), Derek Ecklund (Clymer/Sherman/Panama), Anthony Whitfield (Hutch Tech), Jeremiah Caviness (Lackawanna), Rashad Law (Maryvale), Jordan Parks (Niagara Wheatfield), Mike Rigerman (Pioneer), Tyler Doty (St. Joe's), Alex Card (Southwestern), Shaun Dolac (West Seneca East), Liam Scheuer (West Seneca West) and Joe Nusall (Williamsville North).