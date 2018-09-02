Deaths Death Notices
ZIEMBA, Stanley R.
ZIEMBA - Stanley R. August 30, 2018, of Angola,NY. Beloved husband of the late Adrienne "Renee" (Pytlak) Ziemba; dear father of Dave (Susan) Ziemba, Donna (Donald) McCourt, and Donelle (Jay) Wieloszynski; grandfather of 8 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Jean Labenski, and Elizabeth "Betty" Blendowski; survived by nieces and nephews. Stanley and his faithful companion Sydney passed away on the same day. Friends may call Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9PM at the Latimore-Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc., 8434 N. Main St., where prayers will be said Wednesday at 9:15, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church at 10AM. Flowers gratefully declined, if so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY in Stanley's memory.
