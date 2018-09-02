ZDZIARSKI, Carol Ann

ZDZIARSKI - Carol Ann Age 76, passed away on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. She was born June 18, 1942 in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of the late Stephen and Estelle Dudek. She grew up in Buffalo and was a graduate of Bishop Colton High School. After going back to work to assist in putting her three children through college, Carol continued working and went to school herself, graduating from the University of Buffalo at age 50. She is survived by her husband Eugene; children Eugene (Catherine) Zdziarski, Jacqueline (Paula) Zdziarski-West, and Kristen (Peter) Cook; grandchildren Laura, Lindsey, Camryn, Rowan, Tyler, Tessa, Trista, and Trevor; and by her siblings Robert (late Sandy) Dudek, Lawrence (Ann) Bartoszek, and Anne (Donald) Koch; and her daughter-in-law Cheri Zdziarski. Memorial visitation will be Wednesday, September 5, 2018 from 10 - 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Church, 135 S. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa, IL 60046. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Carol's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information, call Ringa Funeral Home at 847-356-2146.