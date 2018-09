WOROBEC, Vera Rutka

WOROBEC - Vera Rutka June 12, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John S. Worobec. Loving mother of Janice J. Worobec (G. Clifford Abromats). Also survived by her grand-dog Lily and several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to remember Vera on Thursday, September 6, 2018 from 6-8 PM at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., (at Bailey).