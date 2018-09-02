Woman hospitalized after hitting two parked cars in ramp

A Clarence Center woman was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for evaluation early Sunday after registering a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, Niagara Falls Police said.

Officers were called to the Seneca Niagara Casino parking rank on Fourth Street just before midnight following reports of a vehicle operating erratically and striking a pair of parked cars. At first, the driver denied having consumed any alcohol, according to reports.

Laura J. Smith, 50, subsequently failed some field sobriety tests and registered a 0.36 reading on a Breathalyzer test, which is four and-a-half times the legal limit defining intoxication. Smith was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and her car, which police said had sustained heavy front-end damage, was towed from the scene.