WISNIEWSKI, Barbara (Gramza)

WISNIEWSKI - Barbara (nee Gramza)

August 23, 2018, age 94; beloved wife of the late Alfred C. Wisniewski; loving mother of Gloria (Robert) O'Neill and James (Didi) Wisniewski; cherished grandmother of Timothy, Emma, Chloe and Charlie; sister of the late Richard (Maryann) Gramza and Charles (late Mary) Gramza; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 10 AM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 8500 Main St., Williamsville, NY, 14221. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com