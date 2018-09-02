WINIARSKI, Lillian (Arent)

WINIARSKI - Lillian (Arent)

August 13, 2018. Of North Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of Anthony F. Winiarski; dear mother of Jason Winiarski and Nicole (Brian) Hill; sister of Raymond (Mary) Arent; daughter of the late Victoria (Buchala) and Henry Arent. Relatives and friends may call Saturday, September 8th, 6-7 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm. Please share your condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com