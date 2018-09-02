WILDE, Jan A.

WILDE - Jan Arthur Of Grand Island, entered into rest suddenly on August 30, 2018. Beloved significant other of Margaret Vucetic; dear father of Mickey Wilde; loving son of Carole (nee Lewis) Wilde and the late Jan (Sandra) Wilde; devoted brother of Julie and Michael Wilde; adored uncle of Shelby, Samantha, Luke, and Isabelle; also survived by relatives and many friends Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan on Wednesday from 3-7PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. Share condolences at

www.lombardofuneralhome.com