What would a Super Bowl mean to Bills fans? Hoke explores in 'Once In My Lifetime'

Buffalo folklore has plenty of underdogs, but the legend of the Buffalo Bills fan is one for the books.

There’s a new footnote in that story now, with the debut of Donna Hoke’s “Once In My Lifetime: A Buffalo Football Fantasy,” a wonderful new play about those who struggle to believe, and those who never stopped.

On the heels of a new season, it offers audiences – who come to the theater dressed in full regalia, be warned – a fantastical premise: What would a Super Bowl win mean for Bills fans?

For Lyn, owner of the downtrodden Miracle Bar, it would mean the end of an era. A chance to move on – to sell this backers’ bar, kept open in her late husband’s memory, and head south to join her grandchildren. Mission: finally accomplished.

For her customers, sweet redemption, ultimate justice, a new beginning.

The “Cheers”-like bar, like most local hangouts, is populated every Sunday with a roundtable of regulars and naysayers. Together they dispute their coaching theories, relive the glory days, and pour more medicine onto their broken hearts.

It’s as Buffalo as it gets, as told through Hoke’s fictional, metaphorical lens. There are minor cosmetic touches throughout this scene that marry these athletic and artistic worlds. An aging box fan labeled “Bills Fan.” A chalkboard to keep score on that magically transports us to a fictional Super Bowl. A weather pattern that goes from 90 degrees to snow in a single day.

Chris Cavanaugh’s lighting, Paul Bostaph’s set and Josie DiVincenzo’s set dressing (pulling double duty; she also stars as Lyn) beautifully capture the dingy warmth of such a beloved dump. We know this bar. We love this bar.

Director Victoria Perez keeps this eight-person cast on its toes. The 90-minute single act moves brilliantly, with great rhythm and measure. She pulls out plenty of personality and nuance from the page and helps give the performance an energy that meets the audience in their excitement.

DiVincenzo is the reluctant glue that holds these folks close, a Sam Malone type; she’d rather be elsewhere but is happy to be with this family. Diane DiBernardo gives a standout performance as the rich Belinda Sue, who sticks out like a sore thumb but can down a boilermaker with the best of them. Aaron Krygier hits all the right notes as George, the bar's sarcastic misanthrope.

And Kinzy Brown will make you smile the entire show. A program note indicates that Brown has only recently taken on the role of Al, George’s best friend and current nemesis. While this much is apparent (script pages are clearly taped to George’s sports magazine) it doesn’t much hinder Brown’s performance, which is always spirited and coordinated with his ensemble. These folks feel real, and are really, really fun.

For the prolific Hoke, whose plays tend toward broad Anywhere, America landscapes, this is a bold step into something deeply localized and centered. Chock full of sentimentality, it’s waterlogged with a few too many sob stories and plenty of cliché, but it’s also finely, carefully crafted. Details touch down and pick up in clever ways. Character profiles fit their mold like a glove.

It fondly reminded me of Tom Dudzick’s Buffalo-set “Over The Tavern” series, which plays around the country to great success. Both properties bank on a kind of nostalgia that could resonate in any underdog American city but that feel loyally ours. In Hoke’s oeuvre, though, this contemporary story is definitively current and much-needed. Perhaps in time, this play will feel as timeless as Dudzick’s. That’ll be a win worth celebrating.

THEATER REVIEW

“Once In My Lifetime: A Buffalo Football Fantasy” by Donna Hoke

3.5 stars (out of four)

Runs at Shea's Smith Theatre, at 658 Main St., through Sept. 8. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets $42 to $50, available at the Shea's Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.