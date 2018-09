WESOLEK, Thomas

WESOLEK - Thomas Of Palm Bay, FL, age 57, passed away on Saturday, August 18, 2018. Services will be held on Monday, September 10, 2018 at 1:30 PM at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US-1, Mims, FL. Relatives and friends are invited to share memories with the family and leave condolences at afcfcare.com