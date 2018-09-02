Weekend in Review: Wing Fest, Buffalo brews and a rainbow that stopped time

As we head into the Labor Day, here's a look back at some of the weekend's best reads.

As a soccer team mourns, a rainbow appears

Buffalo News photographer Robert Kirkham was in the right place at the right time to capture a stunning photo of the Iroquois girls varsity soccer team arrayed in front of a rainbow last week. The team took it as a sign from their former teammate, who was killed in a car accident in January.

Speaking truth to power

Why did Paul Snyder III take on a powerful figure in the Catholic Church, while knowing that doing so would invite the notoriety he has long avoided, and with it, intense scrutiny? Tim O'Shei and Jay Tokasz explore this thorny question.

The wing king does his thing

With a name like Joey "Jaws" Chestnut, you better believe the defending champion of the U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship was not going to calmly relinquish his crown during Sunday's contest. Nor did he.

Labatt's next big beer? It could come from Buffalo

Buffalonians certainly drink enough Labatt Blue, so it only stands to reason that the company is building its newest brew house here. Scott Scanlon takes us inside 79 Perry St. to check on the fermentation process, so to speak, of this New Buffalo destination.

Kicking for a cause

When Canisius High School kicker Tristian Vandenberg steps onto the football field, he's not just thinking of a victory over opponent that day. He's thinking of his 3-year-old cousin Jack and his fight against leukemia. Vandenberg is dedicating his season to his young cousin.

Shine bright like a diamond

Flexlume, the Buffalo illuminated sign company that's been around for more than a century, has a fascinating history. Jane Kwiatkowski Radlich delves into that history in a story exploring its ownership, its strategies and its ability to adapt to an ever-changing industry.