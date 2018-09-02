WADSWORTH, Linda K.

WADSWORTH - Linda K. 79, died peacefully in the Mitchell Campus Hospice Inpatient Unit on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John M. Wadsworth, MD. Linda is survived by her three daughters Rebecca Nichols, Pamela Marcucci and Kate Cramer; her two sisters, Pamela Kittinger-Fuller and Karen Rumsey; and by her brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Michal Wadsworth. She was a loving aunt to nieces, Karen Fuller, Robin Rumsey and Heather Rumsey and nephew, Adam Fuller. Linda was also a fabulously engaged and devoted grandmother to Nicola and Teodoro Marcucci, Alessandra and Adriano Grassi and Sophia and Margot Cramer. Services will be held on Saturday, September 8th at 3:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo. Family and friends are invited to a reception immediately following the service at The Garret Club, 91 Cleveland Avenue, Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be welcome at the Salvation Army, 960 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 and the Buffalo Seminary, 205 Bidwell Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14222. Arrangements by the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com