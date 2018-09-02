VANDERMAST, Ernest W.

VANDERMAST - Ernest W. August 31, 2018, age 88. Beloved husband of the late Lois J. (nee Jensen) Vandermast; dear father of Marian (Gilberto) Munoz, David (Shelly) Vandermast, and Jeffery (Bridget) Vandermast; loving grandfather of Christian Munoz, Melissa Munoz, William Vandermast, Bryce, Brynn, Kathryn and Brodey Vandermast; great-grandfather of Viktoria Vandermast; brother of Frederick W. (Betty) Vandermast. Ernest was the owner of Amherst Exxon and in later years was a Sales Consultant for Schmitt's Garage. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Hopkins) where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made in Mr. Vandermast's memory to the American Bladder Cancer Society. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com