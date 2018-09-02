UB wants football fans to stay in seats in 2018

A hot afternoon on Labor Day weekend might send people to picnics, to Canalside or to one of the Great Lakes. But fans streamed through the gates of UB Stadium on Saturday, for Buffalo's football season opener against Delaware State.

Some were family members of players. A youth football team from Tonawanda swarmed inside the kids zone behind the east end zone. Coeds in blue t-shirts, shorts, sunglasses and flip-flops lined up at the designated student entrance and had their IDs scanned for entry into the stadium.

Some people were simply curious about University at Buffalo football, and took advantage of cheap tickets. Single-game general admission tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for kids but can cost as little as $10 as part of large groups. Season tickets start at $125. Students get free admission.

“My daughter has never been to a college football game, but my husband and I come to all the games, so this is a family thing,” said Nicole Banepps, a Kenmore resident. “We get season tickets here and there, and this is better than the Bills. It’s a fun environment, with the band playing and all the stuff going on around the stadium.

“It’s more affordable than the Bills, and, really, you can’t take a kid to a Bills game, safely. It’s more family-friendly. And they win!"

Buffalo has a goal of stabilizing attendance for football games this season. Or, as new UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt says, keeping “butts in the seats.”

Announced paid attendance Saturday at UB Stadium was 17,959, but by halftime of the Bulls’ 48-10 win against Delaware State, the stands behind one end zone and the upper decks were nearly empty – leaving maybe half the 29,013 that UB Stadium can hold.

The first-game attendance figure should bring some optimism, though. Announced attendance at Buffalo’s 2017 home opener was 11,546.

“I’m seeing a trend already, in terms of tickets out there,” Alnutt said Saturday, before the game. "We’ve exceeded the number from last year, and we’re over 2,000 (single-game tickets for the 2018 opener) more than we were last year.

"We have the paid tickets, which is a good thing. Paid tickets doesn’t guarantee everyone shows up, especially on Labor Day weekend. We understand that. Some people look at the opponent rather than, ‘Let’s support the Bulls.’

“Now, the next gauge of that is butts in the seats.”

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Buffalo was third in the country among FBS programs for inflating 2017 attendance figures, based on the percentage of tickets scanned. Announced attendance, according to public records, was 80,102 for the Bulls’ six home games in 2017, but only 22,233 fans had their tickets scanned for entry. Only Coastal Carolina and Louisiana Monroe had a larger disparity, records showed.

Alnutt acknowledged that while every school included in the Wall Street Journal report showed some sort of disparity between announced attendance and fans in the stands, he wasn’t familiar with the particulars of the disparity in attendance in 2017 at Buffalo. He was named UB's athletic director in March.

Alnutt said he considered the makeup of attendees and ticket holders: season-ticket holders, students (who don’t have tickets but whose IDs are scanned in lieu of a ticket), single-game ticket holders, tickets received through sponsorships and the Community Care ticket program, which donates purchased tickets to area charity organizations and youth groups.

“The purpose I look at is, in seeing and understanding that disparity, how do we raise that scan to get closer to the tickets out?” Alnutt said. “That’s our challenge. That’s one thing that I feel, again, in terms of how we’re approaching it this year and how this town recognizes the program, that that disparity closes down.”

According to the Journal, announced attendance in FBS was down 3.2 percent last season and has fallen 7.6 percent in four years. The average count of tickets scanned is 71 percent of announced attendance, according to the report. The Journal noted that in the Mid-American Conference, of which UB is a member, schools' scanned attendance was just 45 percent of the announced attendance.

Standing out in a saturated market

George Rushing has played in front of capacity crowds at Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium, one of the more raucous buildings in college football.

Rushing, a wide receiver and a graduate transfer, insisted the atmosphere doesn’t make much of a difference when he’s playing football.

“It’s not really that big of a transition,” Rushing said. “For myself, when I step on the field, you don’t really see the crowd. You’re so locked into the games. It’s the same game.”

But consider that Rushing spent three seasons in Camp Randall, which holds more than 80,000 spectators (and shakes when the fans in the stadium dance to “Jump Around” by House of Pain). Also, Rushing played his last game in the Cotton Bowl Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in January of 2017.

UB Stadium is a different venue, with a different crowd, in the middle of a saturated sports market.

The Bulls contend with the Bills, the Sabres, the Bisons and the Beauts for patronage. Add in the region's passion for high school sports, and it’s a crowded field in which to grab attention.

Furthermore, interest could be diminished because there are no marquee opponents on Buffalo’s home schedule.

Alnutt is almost six months into his tenure as Buffalo’s athletic director. He has devoted a chunk of his summer – and the Buffalo athletic department’s summer – to promoting the football product.

“We’ve been very aggressive this summer with our sales team, with our street team, in having a presence at various festivals, at various opportunities throughout the city,” Alnutt said. “We’re doing it outside of the UB community.”

Closing the gap

One thing that Cassidy Peck said could help UB's cause is more individual outreach.

“It would really help if they could get schools involved,” said Peck, a Cheektowaga resident, who came to the game with Banepps, Banepps’ daughter Taylor and Holly Nagel, a Williamsville resident. “Send players or coaches to some of the local high schools, and introduce them in a school-type environment. Reach out to younger people, as well. Get us interested.”

Jacob Kuebel, Adam Smith and Kevin Pham, UB sophomores from Rochester, scurried from their seats to watch a halftime fireworks show from the north concourse of UB Stadium. Kuebel said the game-day environment brought he and his friends out to the season opener.

“It’s really well-done on a game day, the way it’s set up,” Kuebel said. “Between the fireworks, the marching band, the cheerleaders, a pregame concert … and the team is good, too. It’s just a super time. The students get hyped up for it.”

The trio sat in the student sections, which were packed at the start of the game, but thinned after halftime. However, Kuebel, Smith and Pham headed back to their seats for the second half of the rout.

UB has continued to enhance activities around the game. The Tailgate Concert Series returned for its fifth season with a performance scheduled to begin two hours before each of the first four home games in Stampede Square. Food Truck Row is back for a second season. The school has planned a themed promotion for students based around the movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Buffalo football is 1-0 entering Saturday’s game at Temple. The athletic program’s outreach efforts are there. The accolades are there: The Bulls boast wide receiver Anthony Johnson, a projected high NFL draft pick in 2019, and are expected to contend for the MAC East Division title.

But will the butts be in the seats to watch the Bulls this season? That’s to be seen.

The first litmus test for attendance comes Sept. 15, when Buffalo hosts Eastern Michigan.

“We want to be as visible as we can, and be more diligent than we’ve done in the past,” Alnutt said. “It’s a matter of trying to latch on to some of the folks. There have always been some long-standing fans, but now we want to get some new fans out there, as well.

“And if you put some W's on the board, people are going to gravitate even more to our product.”