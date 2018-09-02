TOLKACZ, Florence (Prszybylski)

TOLKACZ - Florence (nee Prszybylski)

August 30, 2018. Dear mother of Arthur Depczynski, Irene Klein and Jeanette (late Joseph) Mejak; loving grandmother of six; six great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Funeral from the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road, Wednesday at 9:15AM and from Nativity of Our Lord Church at 10:00AM. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-8PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com