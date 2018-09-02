Share this article

Timon football game to resume Monday

Bishop Timon-St. Jude football coach and athletic director Joe Licata announced Sunday that the Tigers' season-opening football contest against U-Prep will resume at 4 p.m. Monday at Tifft Farm.

The game will pick up with 2 minutes, 22 seconds left in the second quarter. The game was suspended due to thunder on Saturday night with U-Prep holding a 14-6 lead. Timon has the ball when the game resumes.

